Tusk (r) and Varadkar (l) at the June EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tusk to show support for Ireland as Brexit deadline looms

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Council president Donald Tusk will travel to Dublin on Friday (1 December) as the deadline for a Brexit deal, including an agreement on the Irish border, looms.

Tusk will discuss Brexit with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, focusing on "how to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland", his spokesman said.

Tusk's visit is a signal that the EU will continue to back Ireland's stance.

Dublin is seeking to maintain the rest ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

