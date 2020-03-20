Austria and Hungary derail EU naval plan on Libya arms

Austria and Hungary have for the moment derailed EU plans to tackle breaches of the UN arms embargo off the Libyan coast, over objections to possible migrant rescues.

Also known as Operation Irini, the proposal entails deploying European warships in the Mediterranean as part of a broader effort to stop arms from reaching the country.

Ambassadors across all 27 EU states met on Wednesday (18 March) in Brussels to discuss Irene, set to be launched start of April, but failed to come t...