Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges

World leaders will gather from 6 to 18 November at the United Nations' top climate summit (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss some of the most pressing issues of climate change.

Among those are: access to climate finance, loss and damage in developing countries and transforming energy systems. All will be high on the agenda.

But negotiations will take place amid escalating geopolitical tensions and widespread mistrust in the developing world as green finance promises re...