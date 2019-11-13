Mustard gas and cod: Last chance to stop Nord Stream 2?

First, the Nazis, then, the Soviet Union - shortly after World War Two - dumped tens of thousands of tonnes of chemical weapons 70m to 120m down in the Baltic Sea, near the Danish island of Bornholm.

Navigation equipment at the time was not very good and the Soviet Union did not record the exact locations, so the precise spots are unknown.

The old munitions have also drifted from place to place over the decades, with bombs in wooden crates sometimes washing up on Danish and Swe...