US urges reluctant EU to 'increase cost' on Russia

David Tessler, the US diplomat tasked with ensuring the EU maintains sanctions on Russia, is going to Rome.

But a lack of appetite in Europe for US calls to "increase the cost" on Russia for what he called its "malign behaviour" is a wider issue than just Italy's pro-Russian government, EU diplomats say.

"We assess the threat [coming from Russia], unfortunately, as getting worse not better," Tessler told press in Brussels on Tuesday (6 November).

"It's not a theoretical d...