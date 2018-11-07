US urges reluctant EU to 'increase cost' on Russia

David Tessler, the US diplomat tasked with ensuring the EU maintains sanctions on Russia, is going to Rome.
But a lack of appetite in Europe for US calls to "increase the cost" on Russia for what he called its "malign behaviour" is a wider issue than just Italy's pro-Russian government, EU diplomats say.
"We assess the threat [coming from Russia], unfortunately, as getting worse not better," Tessler told press in Brussels on Tuesday (6 November).
"It's not a theoretical d...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.