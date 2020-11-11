No role for EU states in Nagorno-Karabakh peacekeeping, Russia says

European monitors are not invited to help enforce a new peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia's EU ambassador has told EUobserver.

But Western diplomacy might be helpful in future talks on a permanent peace accord, Vladimir Chizhov added.

"There were some references to this [a mission by Nordic EU countries] a week-or-two ago, but this is no longer valid ... Russian peacekeepers will manage," he said on Tuesday (10 November).

Chizhov spoke as the first columns...