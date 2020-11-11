No role for EU states in Nagorno-Karabakh peacekeeping, Russia says

European monitors are not invited to help enforce a new peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia's EU ambassador has told EUobserver.
But Western diplomacy might be helpful in future talks on a permanent peace accord, Vladimir Chizhov added.
"There were some references to this [a mission by Nordic EU countries] a week-or-two ago, but this is no longer valid ... Russian peacekeepers will manage," he said on Tuesday (10 November).
Chizhov spoke as the first columns...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
