As war rages in Ukraine, Europe cannot afford to spark further misunderstandings. The Green Deal should bring countries together, not create more global divides

For EU Green Deal to go global, you need delicate diplomacy

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Russia's war in Ukraine means the EU should "move into renewables at lightning speed," says Frans Timmermans, the EU's lead Green Deal-maker.

Trying to keep the EU's green transition on track during the conflict is one important task. The other one is to convince other countries to embrace the Green Deal.

It is not proving easy.

That's because in order to be more effective, EU climate diplomacy needs to become less Eurocentr...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the new editor of the EUobserver magazine.

As war rages in Ukraine, Europe cannot afford to spark further misunderstandings. The Green Deal should bring countries together, not create more global divides

