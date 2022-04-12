For EU Green Deal to go global, you need delicate diplomacy

Russia's war in Ukraine means the EU should "move into renewables at lightning speed," says Frans Timmermans, the EU's lead Green Deal-maker.

Trying to keep the EU's green transition on track during the conflict is one important task. The other one is to convince other countries to embrace the Green Deal.

It is not proving easy.

That's because in order to be more effective, EU climate diplomacy needs to become less Eurocentr...