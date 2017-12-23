Saturday

23rd Dec 2017

  1. Focus
  2. EU & China

Focus

EU defends new trade rules after Chinese criticism

  • The EU says China is using cheap capital, state-owned companies, chepa land to distort the market (Photo: A bloke called Jerm)

By

The EU on Thursday (21 December) defended a report on China's market distortion practices saying new European rules against cheap imports did not target any one country.

The EU had, on Wednesday, introduced trade defence rules designed to combat dumping. It also published its first report on state induced market distortions in China, partly to help EU producers who want to lodge complaints.

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday the EU's conclusions on China's economic development were "thoughtless remarks". It also accused the EU of being hypocritical and said it had "fabricated excuses".

"We urge the EU to strictly respect WTO rules," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, referring to the World Trade Organisation.

"Every country enjoys the right to choose its own development path, which should be respected by the international community," said Chinese ministry of commerce spokesperson Gao Feng.

The EU insists the new measures, including the report, are not aimed at China.

"It is a proposal, which is not against any country, it is neutral, the idea is for trade defence instruments be fit for purpose, and fit to meet the challenges that exist globally," a spokesman for the commission told reporters on Thursday.

He added the next commission trade report will focus on Russia.

The commission had earlier argued that China came under scrutiny first because "investigations and measures against China account for the largest proportion of the EU's anti-dumping investigations and trade defence measures".

Alternative ways

In its 466-page report, the commission said that there were "significant distortions" in the Chinese economy.

It said that China influenced heavily the allocation of resources, such as land, capital, and influenced prices "in a very significant manner".

The report is important because the EU has changed the way it handles anti-dumping cases. In cases of "significant market distortions", it can impose anti-dumping tariffs.

The new rules - which have been in the making for over a year - were approved last month.

They were needed to solve the EU problem of China's so-called market economy status.

China said it should have been recognised as a market economy by the end of 2016 in accordance with the pact it entered into when joining the WTO in 2001.

That new status would have changed the criteria for determining what was a "fair price" for exports and would have made it harder for the EU to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese goods sold at low prices.

But the new EU rules allow to impose anti-dumping duties no matter of the "market economy" label.

Anti-dumping tariffs can be imposed if significant distortions exist, among other thins: state policies, cheap financing, the widespread presence of state-owned businesses, and discrimination against foreign companies.

The commission has to establish the existence of distortion due to state interference through investigations and possible reports - such as the one on China - to apply anti-dumping tariffs.

The standard way of calculating dumping would be to compare export prices with domestic prices or costs in the exporting country.

Dumping would mean selling for export at below domestic prices for all WTO members

If, due to state intervention, domestic prices or costs are distorted, the commission will disregard these when calculating domestic value.

Instead, as an alternative methodology, it will use international benchmarks reflecting an undistorted, fair price for a product.

The report published on Wednesday said the Chinese Communist Party sets and controls all aspects of the economy.

China and the EU have been at odds on trade. With the backdrop of US president Donald Trump's "America first" policy, both trading giants have said they were committed to a multilateral world order, free trade and vowed to fight against protectionism.

However, the EU has said unfair practices towards European companies in China, and steel overcapacity have hurt European interests.

After the US, China is the EU's second biggest trading partner, and the EU is China's largest.

Site Section

  1. EU & China

Related stories

  1. EU Parliament approves new anti-dumping methodology
  2. China's 'new era' means balance with EU
  3. China 'unreasonable' to attack EU on investment checks
  4. EU businesses urge China to deliver on trade and access
China's 'new era' means balance with EU

Under Xi Jinping's second term as leader, China wants more equality with the US and the EU, while waiting for Europeans to show their global clout.

Hungary-Serbia railway launched at China summit

The flagship project of China's increased presence in central and eastern Europe was launched on Tuesday, following an EU probe as a summit in Budapest raises questions on Beijing's influence.

Opinion

China's innovation, not investments, should worry Europe

Four of the world's top ten internet and tech giants are Chinese - and the country is increasingly pivoting to innovation and digitalisation, rather than just being the workshop for US silicon valley products.

Supported by

News in Brief

  1. Rajoy rejects Puigdemont's meeting proposal
  2. Puigdemont offers Rajoy meeting - anywhere but Spain
  3. Puigdemont: 'clear mandate' for Catalonia independence
  4. Spanish judge charges more Catalan separatist leaders
  5. Blue UK passport to return after Brexit
  6. UK and Poland sign bilateral defence treaty
  7. VW sacks Oliver Schmidt over diesel scandal
  8. Six EU states abandon joint line on Jerusalem

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  2. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  3. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  4. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  5. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  6. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  7. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  8. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  9. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  10. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court

Latest News

  1. Europe's 'best-kept secret' - its booming bio-economy
  2. Enough with EU's empty words on 5G
  3. Rajoy and Puigdemont in new showdown
  4. Russia pipeline is investment risk, EU commissioner warns
  5. e-Privacy law would penalise sites who block ad-blockers
  6. EU to achieve promised 5% staff cut – at least in theory
  7. Separatist 'win' does not change EU view on Catalonia
  8. EU defends new trade rules after Chinese criticism

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  2. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  3. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  4. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  5. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  6. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  7. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersCelebrating Diversity, Citizenship and the European Project With Fundació Josep Irla
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity
  10. Union for the MediterraneanMediterranean Countries Commit to Strengthening Women's Role in Region
  11. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for BBI JU Stakeholder Forum about to close. Last chance to register!
  12. European Heart NetworkThe Time Is Ripe for Simplified Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labelling