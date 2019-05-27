Monday

27th May 2019

Jubilant Greens in party mood after first EP projection

  • The Greens are projected to get 71 seats, up from 52 in 2014 (Photo: EUobserver)

By

The Greens are already celebrating. In a packed conference room above the European Parliament's hemicycle, Green supporters and staff were Sunday night (May 26) preparing for major gains in Germany and elsewhere.

According to the first official European Parliament projection, they are set to become the fourth-largest biggest group in the plenary with 71 seats, up from 52.

Lisbeth Kirk

"When Finland says we go from one to two, that is a doubling, when Germany says we go from 11 to 22, it is a doubling as well," Philippe Lamberts, a leading Belgian Green MEP in the previous EU parliament, told Euobserver.

So far, the Greens are also likely to get MEPs from Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

As of writing, results have yet to come in from Belgium, where the right-wing nationalist party Vlaams Belang scored big in the federal elections.

The Flemish party is set to become the second largest in the region, behind the right-wing separatist party known as the N-VA.

"You see one of the richest areas of Europe voting for people who are basically saying we are going to do everything it takes to preserve our wealth and let the others die, that is the really the attitude they have," reacted Lamberts to news of the Vlaams Belang and N-VA projection in his own country of Belgium.

The Belgian federal election gains points to wider projections that European nationalists and populists are set for big wins as well.

EPP and S&D gloomier

Meanwhile, the jubilant mood among the Greens was lacking among the socialists (S&D) and the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

Both groups are set to shed seats the European level, stripping them of a two-party rule they enjoyed for decades.

Inside the socialist S&D base camp inside the EP building in Brussels, small groups of people were eating finger food in relative silence.

At the EPP, the doors are closed off to journalists. But a window portal showed small groups huddled around computers.

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Following an investigation into the Dieselgate scandal, the European Parliament recommended a single commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and setting industrial standards. But only the Greens want to commit to carry out that advice.

2019 European election results

With 427 million possible voters, across 28 EU countries, electing 751 MEPs, it's the second-biggest democratic vote in the world. The results will come thick and fast - follow them here, via the European Parliament's official results site.

Magazine

Explained: What is the European Parliament?

While domestic political parties often use the European Parliament as a dumping ground for unwanted politicians - and a majority of citizens don't bother to vote - the parliament, over the years, has become a dominant force in the EU.

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

