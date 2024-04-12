Brussels Dispatches: Foreign interference in the spotlight

Editor's note: After reading this first edition of the newsletter Brussels Dispatches, we decided to reach out to Wilf King and Pierre Minoves, respectively working for the European Parliament and Commission, who together started it. Their motivation, as Wilf wrote, "was born out of numerous conversations with friends and family. When explaining my job or the city in which I work, I often get asked qu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jeanne Ollivier is an international relations officer for the French High Authority for transparency in public life. After passing the Paris bar with a special focus on competition law, she is working in the field of corruption prevention and public integrity.
Jeanne Ollivier is an international relations officer for the French High Authority for transparency in public life. After passing the Paris bar with a special focus on competition law, she is working in the field of corruption prevention and public integrity.