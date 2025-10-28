Dutch election likely to see a return to centre, but far-right shows no sign of fading

On Wednesday (29 October) Dutch voters will go to the polls, and the political pendulum appears to be swinging back to the centre after the previous short-lived far-right government collapsed in failure and disarray, with little to show for it.
The question is whether this marks a rejection of the far-right — and what kind of centre might replace it. Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.