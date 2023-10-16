Tuesday

17th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Kaczyński loses grip on Poland after eight years

  • Polish ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński has held power since 2015 (Photo: pis.org.pl)

By

Listen to article

Poland's nationalist-populist rulers lost twice over — in elections and in an anti-migrant referendum — on Sunday (15 October).

The Law and Justice (PiS) party, led by its chairman Jarosław Kaczyński, lost some 35 seats and its parliamentary majority, according to exit polls by Ipsos on Monday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

PiS still won the most votes of any single party and Poland's president might ask it to try to form a new coalition.

But PiS has no king-making friends to link up with after the far-right Confederation party also did badly.

And even if it might take a few months to pin things down, the widely expected outcome is a coalition between the centre-right Civic Platform party of Donald Tusk, the centre-right Third Way party, and the left-wing Lewica party.

"This is the end of the bad times, this is the end of the PiS government," Tusk said at jubilant party rally in Warsaw.

"We won democracy, we won freedom, we won our free beloved Poland … this day will be remembered in history as a bright day, the rebirth of Poland," Tusk added.

Kaczyński said: "We have to have hope that regardless of whether we are in power or in opposition, our project will continue".

Tusk is a 66-year old former Polish prime minister and ex-EU Council president, who is well liked among EU officials.

Kaczyński is a 74-year old ultra-conservative on women's rights, LGBTI rights, and Muslim migrants. He is also known for anti-EU and anti-German tirades.

The EU has initiated a sanctions procedure against Poland and withheld billions in funding after saying Kaczyński's people had seized political control of the judiciary and attacked free media over their past eight years in power.

Kaczyński had tried to "create a Catholic state of the Polish nation" based on the "visions" of António Salazar and Francisco Franco, two far-right dictators in 1970s Portugal and Spain, Radek Sikorski, a prominent pro-Tusk MEP, previously told EUobserver.

The election turnout was over 72 percent — the highest figure since 1989, Poland's first post-Communist election, with more young people casting ballots than in 2019.

The Polish złoty rose in value on the back of Monday's results, as markets embraced the business-friendly Tusk.

"Very good news from Poland. The Polish people came out massively to open a new era for the country," said Manfred Weber, the German leader of the centre-right EPP group in the European Parliament.

And the PiS defeat dealt a blow to other illiberal and populist leaders in Europe, such as Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán or Slovak prime minister Robert Fico, who would have seen Kaczyński as a natural ally going into the 2024 EU elections.

Referendum flop

Kaczyński had also organised a referendum on Sunday designed to lock in Poland against EU proposals to reform the way the bloc shares asylum seekers.

"Are you in favour of admitting thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, in line with the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?", one of its loaded questions said.

But this PiS project also flopped because only 40 percent of voters bothered to turn out for the plebiscite, which had a threshold of 50 percent.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Poland's biggest election since 1989
  2. Poland's democracy is so eroded, it needs full election monitors
  3. MEP points to wider Polish backing for Azerbaijan
  4. Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career

Analysis

Poland's biggest election since 1989

This Sunday Poles head to vote in the most consequential parliamentary elections since the partially-free elections in 1989 that turned a Soviet satellite state into a burgeoning democracy. Here is what's at stake.

Opinion

Poland's democracy is so eroded, it needs full election monitors

Since 2015 elections in Poland have been free but not fair. The OSCE found that the ruling Law & Justice party's exploitation of state-media and public funds for campaigning "amplified its advantage" during the previous 2019 parliamentary election.

Interview

Q&A: EU regions' champions lay out vision

The European Free Alliance (EFA) chose Raül Romeva, 52, and Maylis Roßberg, 23, as its leading candidates for the 2024 EU elections. EUobserver sat down with both to discuss the Europe they envision for the next mandate.

Agenda

Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK

In the wake of the shocking terrorist attack of Hamas in Israel and the Israeli brutal response in Gaza, EU leaders will hold an emergency meeting via video conference this week. The EU-US summit will take place on Friday.

Interview

Q&A: EU regions' champions lay out vision

The European Free Alliance (EFA) chose Raül Romeva, 52, and Maylis Roßberg, 23, as its leading candidates for the 2024 EU elections. EUobserver sat down with both to discuss the Europe they envision for the next mandate.

Latest News

  1. France, Germany face test over EU power market reform
  2. A call for closer dialogue in the interest of patients
  3. Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career
  4. EU's Mideast policy flip-flops means summit risks irrelevance
  5. Kaczyński loses grip on Poland after eight years
  6. Time to recalibrate EU's partisan position on Israel/Palestine
  7. Q&A: EU regions' champions lay out vision
  8. Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us