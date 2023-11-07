Wednesday

8th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

EU tightens rules on political advertising — but not until 2025

  • New rules also ban third countries from sponsoring EU political advertising in the three months before elections or referendums (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

A provisional agreement to make European elections and referendum campaigns more transparent for citizens and more resistant to foreign interference was reached overnight (7 November) by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

The new rules cover paid political advertising and aim to fill a legal gap in the fight against voter manipulation, opaque campaigns, and disinformation, although they will only apply to cross-border campaigns for the 2024 European elections.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

As part of the agreement, offline and online political ads will now have to be labelled as such, and more information will be required about who is funding the advert, the amount of the payment, or the source of the funding.

Personal views, political opinions, unsponsored journalistic content or communications such as announcing candidates or encouraging participation will be excluded from the scope of this legislation.

"Citizens will be able to easily spot political advertising online and who stands behind it", lead MEP Sandro Gozi (Renew Europe) said after the agreement was reached.

The new rules also ban third countries from sponsoring EU political advertising in the three months before elections or referendums.

"The new rules will make it harder for foreign actors to spread disinformation and interfere in our free and democratic processes," Gozi said.

The EU co-legislators also agreed on further restrictions on the use of personal data. They banned political advertising based on profiling using sensitive data such as political views, religion or sexual orientation.

To increase transparency, an EU-wide repository will be set up to store all online political advertising two years after the rules come into force.

In case of repeated infringements, the text provides for the possibility of imposing periodic penalties of up to six percent of the annual revenue or turnover of the ad provider.

But before the rules come into force, some questions need to be answered, according to organisations such as the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe), which fears that vague language could make harmonised implementation difficult.

"It is crucial to provide sufficient clarity in order for political advertising publishers to implement the EU's new ad rules in a proper way, and without harming freedom of expression in electoral processes," CCIA Europe's senior policy manager, Claudia Canelles Quaroni warned.

The technical details of the new regulation will be discussed in the coming weeks to finalise the agreement. Both institutions will then have to formally adopt the agreement.

Once the regulation enters into force, the rules will apply 18 months later [likely spring 2025] — except for cross-border political advertising, which will apply in time for the 2024 EU elections.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation
  2. Coming-of-age — what do young want from the 2024 EP election?
  3. EU warns of Russian 'mass manipulation' as elections loom
  4. Brexit vote manipulated, says data whistleblower
Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation

Job insecurity affect workers' perceptions of fairness, well-being, trust, sense of social exclusion or political participation, finds a new report. "They are less likely to vote in elections and less likely to participate in demonstrations — an indicator of disengagement."

Feature

Coming-of-age — what do young want from the 2024 EP election?

Young people's turnout in the 2019 European elections was the lowest of all age groups. Among the reasons: lack of youth representation among MEPs, logistical reasons, and a gap between what they care about and what's on offer.

Brexit vote manipulated, says data whistleblower

Christopher Wylie told British MPs that the campaign behind getting the UK to leave the EU had used dubious methods to sway voters. He said Canadian firm Aggregate IQ was subcontracted through Cambridge Analytica to target people.

Sanchez's 'amnesty' talks with Catalan separatists to stay PM

Spain's socialist party wants to avoid new elections and is rushing to form a governing coalition for incumbent prime minister Pedro Sánchez before the Socialists' European congress on 10-11 November. But an 'amnesty' for Catalan political separatists is a sticking-point.

EU tightens rules on political advertising — but not until 2025

EU co-legislators have reached a provisional agreement to make election and referendum campaigns more transparent for citizens and more resistant to foreign interference — but few of the rules will come into force in time for the 2024 European elections.

Latest News

  1. Sweden focuses on Muslim migrants as EU 'terrorist threat'
  2. Portugal's Costa resigns as PM amid green corruption scandal
  3. EU unclear on legality of Italy-Albania deal to offshore asylum
  4. The truth about The Other Ukraine political party
  5. EU tightens rules on political advertising — but not until 2025
  6. EU ministers prepare for fiscal talks endgame
  7. Is EU nature restoration law at risk of becoming a lame duck?
  8. Neither Hamas nor Israel should rule Gaza in future, EU says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us