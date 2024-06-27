Goodbye to 'Mr. No' - Veteran Dutch PM Rutte attends final summit

Outgoing Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte mused about the therapeutic virtues of the European Council during his last summit in Brussels on Thursday (26 June), before taking his new role as the next Nato chief.
The Dutch leader said he felt at times that the council was like a “self-help group were you can complain together,” a place where leaders could freely ...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
