Ad
euobserver
Rutte mused on the therapeutic benefits of the European Council as he attended his final meeting with EU leaders (Photo: European Council)

EUobserved

Goodbye to 'Mr. No' - Veteran Dutch PM Rutte attends final summit

EU Political
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

Outgoing Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte mused about the therapeutic virtues of the European Council during his last summit in Brussels on Thursday (26 June), before taking his new role as the next Nato chief.

The Dutch leader said he felt at times that the council was like a “self-help group were you can complain together,” a place where leaders could freely ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEUobserved

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

Dutch PM urges 'less is more' EU model
Dutch PM puts EU exit on agenda with election gamble
Dutch PM clinches deal on Ukraine treaty
Trust in Dutch government drops, but not for Rutte
Rutte: EU would retaliate against post-Brexit immigration laws
Rutte mused on the therapeutic benefits of the European Council as he attended his final meeting with EU leaders (Photo: European Council)

Tags

EU PoliticalEUobserved

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections