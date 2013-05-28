Ad
euobserver
The 2009 election had a lousy turnout despite a PR campaign (Photo: European Parliament/Pietro Naj-Oleari)

Give pan-EU parties TV airspace, MEPs say

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

European political parties should be allowed to make political broadcasts in European Parliament elections next May, according to a report backed by MEPs on Tuesday (28 May).

The report - drafted by Andrew Duff, a British deputy in the Liberal group - also says national election authorities should put the names and emblems of pan-European parties on ballot papers across the EU.

The Duff report is not legally binding.

But it is the latest part of wider efforts to make sure ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU elections on the agenda this WEEK
EU elections to be held in May next year
The 2009 election had a lousy turnout despite a PR campaign (Photo: European Parliament/Pietro Naj-Oleari)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections