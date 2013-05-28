Give pan-EU parties TV airspace, MEPs say

European political parties should be allowed to make political broadcasts in European Parliament elections next May, according to a report backed by MEPs on Tuesday (28 May).

The report - drafted by Andrew Duff, a British deputy in the Liberal group - also says national election authorities should put the names and emblems of pan-European parties on ballot papers across the EU.

The Duff report is not legally binding.

But it is the latest part of wider efforts to make sure ne...