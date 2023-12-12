To change, first the monochrome Brussels Bubble must pop

Time travel and parallel universes are not just science fiction. For EU-watchers, they can also be part of life in Brussels.\nTake last week. On another cold and rainy day, I leave the comfort of my home-office for a full day of EU-related events across the freezing city.
I get on Bus 38 and the driver is in good cheer as he picks up and drops off pensioners, babies, chatty schoolchildren, and earnest young professionals.
We are a multi-coloured, multi-cultural and multi-generati...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.