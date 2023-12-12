To change, first the monochrome Brussels Bubble must pop

Time travel and parallel universes are not just science fiction. For EU-watchers, they can also be part of life in Brussels.

Take last week. On another cold and rainy day, I leave the comfort of my home-office for a full day of EU-related events across the freezing city.

I get on Bus 38 and the driver is in good cheer as he picks up and drops off pensioners, babies, chatty schoolchildren, and earnest young professionals.

We are a multi-coloured, multi-cultural and multi-generati...