European neo-Nazis hold meeting in Russia

Meps from Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and Udo Voigt from the German neo-Nazi NPD were among the participants at the pro-Kremlin International Conservative Forum in St. Petersburg.

According to the forum’s website, some 400 people from 15 different countries gathered on Sunday (22 March) to back a resolution on scrapping EU sanctions against Russia and protecting “Christian traditions”.

Other participants included nationalist parties from Belgium (Euro-Rus), Bulgaria (Ataka), Den...