Ad
euobserver
The International Conservative Russian Forum was held in St Petersburg (Photo: Panoramas)

European neo-Nazis hold meeting in Russia

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Meps from Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and Udo Voigt from the German neo-Nazi NPD were among the participants at the pro-Kremlin International Conservative Forum in St. Petersburg.

According to the forum’s website, some 400 people from 15 different countries gathered on Sunday (22 March) to back a resolution on scrapping EU sanctions against Russia and protecting “Christian traditions”.

Other participants included nationalist parties from Belgium (Euro-Rus), Bulgaria (Ataka), Den...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU's far-right tries to capitalise on Paris attack
Russia invites EU far-right to observe Crimea vote
EU elections may strengthen Putin in Europe
The International Conservative Russian Forum was held in St Petersburg (Photo: Panoramas)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections