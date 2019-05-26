Ad
The Greens are projected to get 71 seats, up from 52 in 2014 (Photo: EUobserver)

EUobserved

Jubilant Greens in party mood after first EP projection

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Greens are already celebrating. In a packed conference room above the European Parliament's hemicycle, Green supporters and staff were Sunday night (May 26) preparing for major gains in Germany and elsewhere.

According to the first official European Parliament projection, they are set to become the fourth-largest biggest group in the plenary with 70 seats, up from 52.

"When Finland says we go from one to two, that is a doubli...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

