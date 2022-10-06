EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear

EU leaders will on Friday (7 October) discuss how to deal with gas prices to curb soaring energy bills, during their informal summit in Prague.
Following last week's discussions, the European Commission will present its roadmap to reduce gas prices to national capitals — in response to a call last month from 15 countries to limit the price of gas directly.
The plan includes establishing a ceiling on the price of gas used t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
