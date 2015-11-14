In Paris under shock, all feel attacked

Boulevard Voltaire is one of Paris' main avenues. It symbolically goes from the Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation. On 11 January, thousands of people walked down the boulevard, silently protesting against the killings at Charlie Hebdo magazine and in a Jewish supermarket a few days earlier.

On their way, they passed the chinoiserie-style facade of the Bataclan theatre, a popular concert venue. In the days after the attacks, many of them bought Voltaire's Treaties on Tolerance, wh...