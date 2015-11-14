Ad
euobserver
A man mourns where shooting happened. 'It is an act of war,' president Hollande said (Photo: Eric Maurice)

In Paris under shock, all feel attacked

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Paris,

Boulevard Voltaire is one of Paris' main avenues. It symbolically goes from the Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation. On 11 January, thousands of people walked down the boulevard, silently protesting against the killings at Charlie Hebdo magazine and in a Jewish supermarket a few days earlier. \nOn their way, they passed the chinoiserie-style facade of the Bataclan theatre, a popular concert venue. In the days after the attacks, many of them bought Voltaire's Treaties on Tolerance, wh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

State of emergency in France after attacks kill at least 128
A man mourns where shooting happened. 'It is an act of war,' president Hollande said (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections