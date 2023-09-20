Antifascism and fascism are opposites, whatever elites say

Troubling roadblocks have emerged that are frustrating efforts to counter the current worrying uptick in support for Europe's far-right.

The latest example was a seemingly innocuous late-night debate in last week's European Parliament plenary on "Combatting the normalisation of far-right and far-left discourses including antisemitism".

The Renew and European People's Party groups forced the point onto the agenda, reflecting establishment obsession with the false equivalences perp...