Ad
euobserver
The multinational must respect European rules and values if it wants to do business and make profit in Europe (Photo: Unsplash)

Calling time on Amazon's monopolism and exploitation

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Agnes Jongerius and Oliver Roethig, Brussels,

As Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos just reclaimed the title of the richest person on Earth, its workers cannot even take a bathroom break under the pressure of meeting inhumane performance targets.

At the hearing in the European Parliament in January, where Amazon's chair remained empty, we got a glimpse into horrible working conditions through testimonies of employees.

One particular story sticks in our mind — of a worke...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Agnes Jongerius is a Dutch MEP with the Socialists & Democrats. Oliver Roethig is regional secretary for the trade union, representing seven million service sector workers.

Related articles

Strikes across Europe squeeze Amazon on 'Black Friday'
Amazon lobbyists banned from EU Parliament
Amazon snubs EU hearing on warehouse work conditions
How Amazon lobbyists could be banned from EU Parliament
The multinational must respect European rules and values if it wants to do business and make profit in Europe (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Agnes Jongerius is a Dutch MEP with the Socialists & Democrats. Oliver Roethig is regional secretary for the trade union, representing seven million service sector workers.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections