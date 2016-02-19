Ad
Cameron: "Britain will be permanently out of an ever closer union, never part of a European superstate" (Photo: consillium.europa.eu)

EU-UK deal reached in marathon talks

by Eszter Zalan, Eric Maurice and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

[Updated 20 February, 1:30] EU leaders have reached a deal on keeping the UK in the bloc after marathon talks in Brussels, paving the way for British PM David Cameron to campaign for Britain to stay in the bloc.

"We have a deal which strenghtens Britain's special status in the EU. It is a legally binding and irreversible decision by all 28 leaders," EU Council president Donald Tusk said at a press conference.

Tusk said the discussions were "long and often heated".

"We haggl...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Cameron: "Britain will be permanently out of an ever closer union, never part of a European superstate" (Photo: consillium.europa.eu)

EU Political

