EU-UK deal reached in marathon talks

[Updated 20 February, 1:30] EU leaders have reached a deal on keeping the UK in the bloc after marathon talks in Brussels, paving the way for British PM David Cameron to campaign for Britain to stay in the bloc.

"We have a deal which strenghtens Britain's special status in the EU. It is a legally binding and irreversible decision by all 28 leaders," EU Council president Donald Tusk said at a press conference.

Tusk said the discussions were "long and often heated".

"We haggl...