Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel promises a 'fair' society (Photo: CDU)

Merkel dominates German campaign videos

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

One month before general elections in Germany, the main parties have put out their campaign videos, with Chancellor Angela Merkel featuring prominently even in the opposition's clips.

Wearing a red jacket - the colour of the Social-Democratic opposition party - Merkel strikes a positive and conciliatory tone in her ad, which will be broadcast on TV ahead of general elections on 22 September.

Angela Merkel keeps her options open for a grand coalition with ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Greens accuse Merkel of weakening EU institutions
Angela Merkel promises a 'fair' society (Photo: CDU)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections