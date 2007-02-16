Ad
The Turkish foreign minister does not feel compelled to come to Brussels at the moment (Photo: EUobserver)

EU-Turkey ties cooling further

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman,

Ties between the EU and Turkey appear to be cooling further after last December's partial freeze of Turkish membership talks, with Ankara cancelling a key meeting with the EU and with a Turkish-Cypriot row mounting over oil exploration rights.

German and Turkish media report that Turkish foreign minister Abdullah Gul has been unwilling to visit Brussels or other EU capitals ever since the bloc last December suspended eight chapters of Turkey's 35-chapter EU membership negotiations book...

