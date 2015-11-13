Some tips to help EU Parliament reduce its carbon footprint

The European Parliament said on Friday (13 November) it will be “100% carbon neutral” in 2016 by buying carbon credits to offset flights made by MEPs between their home countries and Brussels or Strasbourg.
Since 2011, it has already been offsetting emissions from energy use in its bulidings, and from official staff travel and cars.
The EP made €250,000 available to offset "irreducible carbon emissions", it said in a Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here