MEPs stake claim to be EU investigators

The methods employed by the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the role of Europe's governments in the Dieselgate scandal will not be seen as revolutionary outside Brussels.

But the way witnesses are questioned in the EMIS inquiry committee (Emissions Measurements in the Automotive Sector) was apparently so novel that it deserved its own name.

“As a general rule, upon introduction by the Chair, the witnesses or experts open their hearing with a brief oral statement, whic...