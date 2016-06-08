Ad
euobserver
The 751 seat European Parliament is gearing up on investigative committee work and well-executed ping-pong questioning of witnesses. (Photo: European Parliament)

EUobserved

MEPs stake claim to be EU investigators

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The methods employed by the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the role of Europe's governments in the Dieselgate scandal will not be seen as revolutionary outside Brussels.

But the way witnesses are questioned in the EMIS inquiry committee (Emissions Measurements in the Automotive Sector) was apparently so novel that it deserved its own name.

“As a general rule, upon introduction by the Chair, the witnesses or experts open their hearing with a brief oral statement, whic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateEU PoliticalEUobserved

Related articles

Member states stonewall EP tax probe
MEPs to probe what EU knew on Dieselgate
EP Dieselgate committee packed with opponents
Ex-commissioner refuses to testify at dieselgate probe
The 751 seat European Parliament is gearing up on investigative committee work and well-executed ping-pong questioning of witnesses. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

DieselgateEU PoliticalEUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections