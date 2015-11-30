Ad
Galland: 'The initiative created a stir at the commission' (Photo: © European Union, 2015 / Photo: Jacquemart Jennifer)

Commission registers call for EU sanctions on Hungary

by Eric Maurice and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission registered Monday (30 November) a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) calling for a procedure against Hungary over alleged breaches of EU fundamental values.

The decision, mainly based on legal grounds, was taken while the Hungarian commissioner Tibor Navracsics was npt present. Navracsics, who is from the Fidesz, the party of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, protested in a letter to his fellow commissioners.

