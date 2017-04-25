Ad
euobserver
Can Le Pen win 11 million voters between the two rounds and beat Macron? (Photo: Reuters)

France still anxious over possibility of Le Pen win

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Can Emmanuel Macron actually beat Marine Le Pen?

As the centrist politician remains the favourite to win the French presidency on 7 May, doubts are emerging about his capacity to unite the French people against far-right leader in the election run-off.

"Between Macron and Le Pen, all is not done," said the popular Le Parisien newspaper on Tuesday, summarising the growing anxiety.

On Sunday evening, the prevailing feeling was of relief that

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

French election run-off: Far right vs. EU
Voters 'change face' of French politics
Juncker breaks tradition with support for Macron
Can Le Pen win 11 million voters between the two rounds and beat Macron? (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections