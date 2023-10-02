Ad
Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky meeting EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. The danger is that accession status to the EU, the so-called 'waiting room of Europe', can lead to unfulfilled expectations — on both sides (Photo: European Commission)

The realists vs idealists Brussels battle on Ukraine's EU accession

by Michael Martin Richter, Bremen,

The formal granting of any EU accession status is seen as a crucial milestone in Kyiv's path towards Europe. But in reality even the initiation of formal accession negotiations, on which a decision is to be taken soon in Brussels, is anything but straightforward.

And, as the experience of other current candidate countries shows, the accession to this so-called 'waiting room of Europe' can lead to unfulfilled expectations — on both sides.

That, in turn, has often led to twin prob...

Dr Michael Martin Richter is the author of Power, Politics, and Anti-Corruption Reforms in Ukraine: The Role of Western Actors and was previously research fellow at the Research Centre for East European Studies at the University of Bremen as well as a fellow at Harvard University and is soon-to-be postdoc research fellow at the University of Surrey within the Horizon 2020 REDEMOS project on EU democracy promotion abroad. His research focuses on democracy promotion in the post-Soviet space and his analyses have been published, among others, in Global Policy, the Journal of Common Market Studies, Politics and Governance, Vox Ukraine, and New Eastern Europe.

