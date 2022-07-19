Ad
euobserver
People who identify as Muslim are often perceived in racial terms, like black and brown people, in white-dominated societies (Photo: Helena Malikova)

The curious case of the racial Muslim

by EU Scream, Brussels,

Legal scholar Sahar Aziz says people who identify as Muslim are often perceived in racial terms, like black and brown people, in white-dominated societies.

That makes Muslims on both sides of the Atlantic the subject of similar forms of racism.

She also says protecting observant Muslims in Europe may be more difficult than in the Unite...

