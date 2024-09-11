EU Parliament fined for exposing internal whistleblower

The European Parliament has been faulted for failing to protect an accredited assistant who was fired after reporting harassment and fraud by an MEP.
The verdict, delivered on Wednesday (11 September) from the General Court of the European Union, requires the parliament to pay €10,000 to the victim.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
