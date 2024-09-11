Ad
euobserver
Among other things, the court faulted the parliament for disclosing, without permission, the status as an informant of the person concerned — thereby exposing him to retaliation (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Parliament fined for exposing internal whistleblower

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament has been faulted for failing to protect an accredited assistant who was fired after reporting harassment and fraud by an MEP.

The verdict, delivered on Wednesday (11 September) from the General Court of the European Union, requires the parliament to pay €10,000 to the victim.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

‘Qatargate’ — a missed opportunity to clean up the European Parliament
MEP harassment case sheds light on flimsy support for victims
Metsola pledges EU parliament reforms after bribe allegations
Among other things, the court faulted the parliament for disclosing, without permission, the status as an informant of the person concerned — thereby exposing him to retaliation (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections