Ad
euobserver
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban at an EPP congress in 2018. He is no longer invited (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

EPP kicks possible Fidesz expulsion further down line

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) is to continue with the suspension of its Hungarian member party, Fidesz, the ruling party of prime minister Viktor Orban.

"The opinion of the majority of our political family is quite clear: there is no sufficient progress in Budapest, there are no visible changes when it comes to democratic standards, rule of law and freedom of speech," EPP president Donald Tusk told reporters after the meeting of the party's top officials on Monday (3 F...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Tusk pledges 'fight' for EU values as new EPP president
EPP to keep Orban's Fidesz suspension
EPP suspends Orban's Fidesz party
Orban says 'sorry', EPP says 'not enough'
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban at an EPP congress in 2018. He is no longer invited (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections