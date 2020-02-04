EPP kicks possible Fidesz expulsion further down line

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) is to continue with the suspension of its Hungarian member party, Fidesz, the ruling party of prime minister Viktor Orban.
"The opinion of the majority of our political family is quite clear: there is no sufficient progress in Budapest, there are no visible changes when it comes to democratic standards, rule of law and freedom of speech," EPP president Donald Tusk told reporters after the meeting of the party's top officials on Monday (3 F...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.