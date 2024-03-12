The digital steal: how Putin will get a landslide via online voting

With nothing short of a record-breaking landslide in next week's Russian election being good enough for Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin is relying on online voting to bridge the gap between reality and delusion.

More than three million Russians have already applied to vote online in the presidential election, which begins on Friday (15 March), using the country's remote electronic voting system. It's now possible for voters to cast their ballots digitally in 27 Russian regions, as well as i...