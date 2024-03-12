Ad
A former political strategist at the Kremlin — speaking anonymously — confirmed authorities planned to secure a minimum of 80 percent of all votes for Putin by promoting online voting to public sector workers and the employees of big corporations (Photo: Novaya Gazeta Europe)

Investigation

The digital steal: how Putin will get a landslide via online voting

by Katya Orlova, Andrey Serafimov, Pavel Kuznetsov, Brussels,

With nothing short of a record-breaking landslide in next week's Russian election being good enough for Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin is relying on online voting to bridge the gap between reality and delusion.

More than three million Russians have already applied to vote online in the presidential election, which begins on Friday (15 March), using the country's remote electronic voting system. It's now possible for voters to cast their ballots digitally in 27 Russian regions, as well as i...

Author Bio

Katya Orlova, Andrey Serafimov, Pavel Kuznetsov are journalists working for Novaya Gazeta Europe.

