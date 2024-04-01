'A race to the bottom': How the CAP green ambitions unravelled

"Farmers have been heard," David Clarinval, Belgium's agriculture minister, said last month after EU countries gave their nod to a recent proposal by the European Commission to relax environmental conditions in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) — the EU's billion euro agricultural subsidy.
But despite the council's swift approval, outside on the streets of Brussels protesting farmers clashed with the police as they voiced the...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
