One month to go: Scots confident of keeping EU membership

With one month to go until Scotland’s referendum on independence from the UK on 18 September, polls indicate the Yes side is gaining ground.

A new survey by ICM published on Monday (18 August) showed the pro-independence Yes campaign has closed the gap on the No side by two points over the past month, even though voters would still back continued UK membership by 55 percent to 45 percent.

The poll also found that 64 percent of Scots expect an independent Scotland to be re-admitte...