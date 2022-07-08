Ad
Did Macron cross a line from well-intentioned engagement into something like naive appeasement? (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Bonjour, Vladimir

by EU Scream, Brussels,

Was Emmanuel Macron right to talk so much with Vladimir Putin before and after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine? And did Macron cross a line from well-intentioned engagement into something like naive appeasement?

French journalist Guy Lagache spent the first six months of this year in close proximity to Macron,

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Did Macron cross a line from well-intentioned engagement into something like naive appeasement? (Photo: Helena Malikova)

