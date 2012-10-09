Belgian MEP and ex-PM under spotlight for beer money

Belgian euro-deputy and ex-prime minister Jean-Luc Dehaene has denied delaying full disclosure of his financial interests as required by the parliament's code of conduct.

Dehaene cashed in on some 77,000 stock options in April granted to him by the world's largest brewer, AB InBev. He also sat on the AB InBev board until March 2011.

The shares then appeared on his declaration of financial interest a...