Draghi's grip on power finally unravels

Italy looked set to lose its highly-respected prime minister Mario Draghi on Thursday (21 July), after his attempt to relaunch his grand coalition government ended with right-wing parties joining the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) in deserting him.

The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) has been on the way out since last week, when he lost the support of the M5S and offered to resign. He was stopped by president Sergio Mattarella, who told him to try to mend the piec...