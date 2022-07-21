Ad
Mario Draghi's exit comes as Italy is trying to qualify for EU recovery funds (Photo: ecb.europa.eu)

Draghi's grip on power finally unravels

by Alvise Armellini, Rome,

Italy looked set to lose its highly-respected prime minister Mario Draghi on Thursday (21 July), after his attempt to relaunch his grand coalition government ended with right-wing parties joining the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) in deserting him.

The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) has been on the way out since last week, when he lost the support of the M5S and offered to resign. He was stopped by president Sergio Mattarella, who told him to try to mend the piec...

Author Bio

Alvise Armellini is a freelance journalist based in Rome.

Mario Draghi's exit comes as Italy is trying to qualify for EU recovery funds (Photo: ecb.europa.eu)

