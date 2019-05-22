Key details on how Europeans will vote

How many citizens will vote?

427 million EU citizens are eligible to vote in this week's European parliament elections, one of the biggest democratic exercises in the world. Citizens can vote in their home countries or the EU member state they live in. In the last European elections, in 2014, only 43 percent of eligible voters cast their ballot. This was the lowest rate since 1979, the first time when MEPs were elected directly. In 2014, voter turnout was highest with 90 percen...