Tusk's coalition secured 248 votes, whereas the PiS, led by Jarosław Kaczyński, lagged behind with 181 votes (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Tusk voted in as PM, expected to attend EU summit this week

EU Political
EU Elections
by Krzysztof Bobinski, WARSAW,

Donald Tusk (66), a former head of the European Council, and the leader of the opposition to Poland's right-wing, eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) government has been voted in as the country's new prime minister terminating PiS's eight-year term in power.

Donald Tusk looks set to be sworn in by Poland's president Andrzej Duda on Wednesday (13 December) which means that he will be attending the EU summit later this week.

The vote in the Sejm, the country's parliament, on Monday, s...

EU Political

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

(Photo: Piotr Drabik)

