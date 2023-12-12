Tusk voted in as PM, expected to attend EU summit this week

Donald Tusk (66), a former head of the European Council, and the leader of the opposition to Poland's right-wing, eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) government has been voted in as the country's new prime minister terminating PiS's eight-year term in power.

Donald Tusk looks set to be sworn in by Poland's president Andrzej Duda on Wednesday (13 December) which means that he will be attending the EU summit later this week.

The vote in the Sejm, the country's parliament, on Monday, s...