Austerity cuts not to blame for Greek drug shortage, EU says

The European Commission has said its austerity measures are not to blame for a decision by pharmaceutical giant Roche to halt delivery of cancer drugs to Greek public hospitals. The company warned Italy, Portugal and Spain might be next.

In a fresh example of how the eurozone crisis is having an acute impact on citizens, Swiss firm Roche has halted shipments of cancer drugs and other medicines to a number of public hospitals in Greece after years of unpaid debts.

Roche spokeswom...