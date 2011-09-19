Ad
euobserver
Cancer drugs. Roche: 'Shipments are halted to those who are not paying anything' (Photo: Derek K. Miller)

Austerity cuts not to blame for Greek drug shortage, EU says

EU Political
Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission has said its austerity measures are not to blame for a decision by pharmaceutical giant Roche to halt delivery of cancer drugs to Greek public hospitals. The company warned Italy, Portugal and Spain might be next.

In a fresh example of how the eurozone crisis is having an acute impact on citizens, Swiss firm Roche has halted shipments of cancer drugs and other medicines to a number of public hospitals in Greece after years of unpaid debts.

Roche spokeswom...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU task force for Greece ‘here to help, not control’
Brussels calls for still more austerity
Merkel salutes Portugal's 'remarkable' cuts to health, welfare
Cancer drugs. Roche: 'Shipments are halted to those who are not paying anything' (Photo: Derek K. Miller)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections