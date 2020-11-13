Ad
euobserver
No place for hate or discrimination in today's EU, Věra Jourová said (Photo: European Commission)

EU pushes back against rising homophobia

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission, on Thursday (12 November), launched its first strategy to protect the rights of LGBTIQ people in Europe, as right-wing governments in Poland and Hungary have become increasingly homophobic.

In the EU as a whole, 76 percent of citizens think LGBTIQ people should have the same rights as heterosexuals, according to a

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU Political

euobserver

