Ad
euobserver
It is never too late to do the right thing and stop austerity 2.0. (Photo: Matt Tempest)

The six-hour U-turn that saw the EU vote for austerity

EU Political
Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Esther Lynch, Brussels,

"A week is a long time in politics," a British prime minister once quipped during his country's crises of the 1960s. But even a savvy and experienced statesman like PM Harold Wilson would have been left stunned by the recent volte face performed by European policymakers.

In the space of just six hours, let alone seven days, they had both celebrated the positive impact of increased public investment and voted to severely cut it.

The revealing series of events began at 11am last We...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Esther Lynch is general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), representing 93 national trade union federations across 41 countries.

Related articles

Study: 90% of Spanish inflation 'driven by corporate profits'
EU supply chain law fails, with 14 states failing to back it
How austerity is pushing Europe to extremism
It is never too late to do the right thing and stop austerity 2.0. (Photo: Matt Tempest)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Esther Lynch is general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), representing 93 national trade union federations across 41 countries.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections