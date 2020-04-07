Tuesday

7th Apr 2020

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

Crisis communications

  • The EU Commission's daily midday briefing is now by video-conference only - but it is still going (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Eric Mamer took over last year as chief spokesperson for the European Commission, an institution he's served since mid-1990s.

When journalists were barred from his press room in March because of coronavirus, the amiable Frenchman had to improvise.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

His challenge is to put a crisis to good use: by reaffirming the relevance of the Commission's midday briefing even as member states stretch the rules his institution is meant to enforce to breaking point.

Israel Butler is head of advocacy for Liberties, a Berlin-based civil liberties organisation.

Butler describes how citizens and journalists can frame discussions about Covid-19 in ways that burnish the appeal of democratic freedoms, rather than detract from them.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Coronabonds clash continues This WEEK
  2. Journalism hit hard by corona crisis
  3. EU video-diplomacy not as effective, minister says

Agenda

Coronabonds clash continues This WEEK

Finance ministers will hold all-important online meeting to find ways to mitigate the econmic fallout from the pandemic and heal wounds between northern and southern member states.

Coronavirus

Journalism hit hard by corona crisis

An already fragile business model for journalism might be dealt a lethal blow in the corona crisis. And the freedom of the press itself is coming under extreme pressure, as governments take swift and debilitating measures fighting the pandemic.

Věra Jourová on surveillance and Covid-19

Commissioner for values and transparency, Věra Jourová, says Brussels will vet moves in Hungary to give prime minister Viktor Orbán scope to rule by decree and urges Facebook and Google to push official health advice to WhatsApp and YouTube.

Coronavirus vs Democracy

Concern is growing that emergency powers deployed to control the coronavirus pandemic will be used to erode democracy and civil rights.

A Field Guide to Autocrats

Beware the modernisers and saviours - autocrats often play the 'saving democracy' card as they undermine it.

Coronavirus vs Democracy

Concern is growing that emergency powers deployed to control the coronavirus pandemic will be used to erode democracy and civil rights.

A Field Guide to Autocrats

Beware the modernisers and saviours - autocrats often play the 'saving democracy' card as they undermine it.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us