By EU Scream

The European Union wants India as a strategic ally. India loves the positive attention it's getting from Europe.

Both sides are trying to speed up a long stalled trade agreement amid steadily tightening relations. But that only serves to magnify a glaring double standard in EU foreign policy. While the EU openly criticises China for abusing its the mostly Muslim Uyghur population, the EU turns a blind eye to the way India treats its own Muslim minority.