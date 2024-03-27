By MARTIN GAK & WILLIAM GLUCROFT

Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:

Remember when loosely affiliated terror groups carrying out isolated, but deadly attacks in the name of religious fundamentalist ideology posed the gravest threat to European security? Weren't those the good ol' days? Now, following a brazen terror attack in Moscow, they're back. And so is ISIS — at least in terms of getting talked about.