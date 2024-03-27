Podcast
Moscow's terror attack, security and Gaza
By MARTIN GAK & WILLIAM GLUCROFT
Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:
Remember when loosely affiliated terror groups carrying out isolated, but deadly attacks in the name of religious fundamentalist ideology posed the gravest threat to European security? Weren't those the good ol' days? Now, following a brazen terror attack in Moscow, they're back. And so is ISIS — at least in terms of getting talked about.
This week's Euroscopic takes some time to consider the political consequences of a terror threat that never really went away. Security hawks and law-and-order nationalists make good bedfellows, as matters of public safety and border/migration policy dovetail in a European election year.
But the most focus goes to Israel's ongoing campaign in Gaza and the increasing international isolation it faces as a result. During the recording of this episode, the United Nations Security Council finally agreed on a resolution endorsing some sort of ceasefire. Just before it did, Palestine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, joined us to explain why he is hopeful despite an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe that is as avoidable as it is seemingly unending.
You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle). Also, drop us your questions or tips on topics for next episodes: at@euobserver.com
