Ad
euobserver
Italian activist group D.E.I Futuro Antirazzista have a growing Instagram collection of racist, sexist and homophobic content in Italian media (Photo: D.E.I. Futuro Antirazzista/Facebook)

Feature

The activists calling out racism In Italy's media

by Rebecca Ann Hughes, Venice,
Italian activist group D.E.I Futuro Antirazzista have a growing Instagram collection of racist, sexist and homophobic content in Italian media (Photo: D.E.I. Futuro Antirazzista/Facebook)

Last month, Italy's Mediaset network broadcast an episode of the TV show Felicissima Sera [Good Evening] - in which two white Italian comedians proceeded to use discriminatory terms and racial slurs in a diatribe on political correctness.

The show claimed to be demonstrating that these words hold no meaning unless they are said with the intention to offend.

Italian activist group D.E.I Futuro Antirazzista [Diversity, Equi...

Feature

Author Bio

Rebecca Ann Hughes is a freelance journalist in Venice.

Related articles

Is Giuseppe Conte the last gasp for Italy's 5 Star Movement?
Far-right alarm bells for next Italian election
Venice refugee restaurant tells migrants' journeys via food
Italy's mafias - boosted by Covid, now eyeing EU's billions
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections