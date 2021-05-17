The activists calling out racism In Italy's media

Last month, Italy's Mediaset network broadcast an episode of the TV show Felicissima Sera [Good Evening] - in which two white Italian comedians proceeded to use discriminatory terms and racial slurs in a diatribe on political correctness.

The show claimed to be demonstrating that these words hold no meaning unless they are said with the intention to offend.

Italian activist group D.E.I Futuro Antirazzista [Diversity, Equi...