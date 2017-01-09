US warns Europe on Russian election hacking

US intelligence services have warned their allies that Russia might hack their elections, with France and Germany, among others, already under attack.

“We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes,” the US services said, referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Russian military intelligence, the GRU, hacked Trump's opponent and leaked material online, the US report said (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

The US services - the CIA, FBI, and NSA - spoke out in a report published on Friday (6 January) on last year’s American elections.

They said that Putin ordered an "influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election” and that it was seen by Russia as “at least a qualified success” because of its “perceived ability to impact public discussion”.

Putin favoured Donald Trump, a Kremlin-friendly populist, who won and who takes office on 20 January.

The US warning comes as France and Germany prepare to elect their future leaders.

The results could help end EU sanctions on Russia. If the far-right Marine Le Pen won in France, it could destabilise the EU.

During the US election, Russia used a combination of cyberattacks, state propaganda and internet trolls.

The US report said Russian military intelligence hacked and leaked compromising material on Trump’s opponent, that state media RT and Sputnik spread pro-Trump propaganda, and that state-linked trolls and bots propagated pro-Trump fake news.

They said Russian hacking began six months before the US vote and that Russia’s efforts represented “a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort compared to previous operations”.

France and Germany said over the weekend that they were already under attack.

French defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said his ministry had suffered 24,000 attacks last year, double the number in 2015.

He told Le Journal du Dimanche, a newspaper, that “the risk which weighs upon our democratic life is real” and that it would be “naive” to think France was immune to what happened in the US.

Thomas Oppermann, the head of the centre-left SPD party in Germany, told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper: "Targeted propaganda and hacker attacks from abroad will be a major challenge for the German election campaign.”

The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence service, Hans-Georg Maassen, said the same “Russian sources” that hacked the German parliament last year had hacked the OSCE, a European security club, in December 2016.

One expert on Russian propaganda, Anton Shekhovtsov from the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, predicted that Russia would not get involved in a “full-blown operation to interfere in the French presidential campaign”.

“Moscow seems to be satisfied with Francois Fillon [the centre-right candidate] and Marine Le Pen, who can be considered Kremlin-friendly politicians, being the two most popular presidential candidates in the run-up to the 2017 presidential election,” he told EUobserver.

He said Germany was “different” because chancellor Angela Merkel, a Russia hawk, was the most popular politician.

“Moscow will be trying to interfere in the German parliamentary elections this year, in order to boost the popularity of the far right Alternative for Germany… and thus weaken Merkel,” he said.

An EU source added: “Russia can certainly use a similar playbook [as in the US election] in Europe.”

He said Russia’s fake story in Germany last year, of how migrants raped a girl named Liza, was designed to test German defences.

“They saw the reactions of the media space and the authorities to such an information operation, they could accommodate their strategy based on this first effort,” the EU source said.

The source said that Russia had the same capability for “significant escalation” of information warfare in Europe as it showed in the US.

“When you have a look at the last budget, health expenses are cut again, but military expenses and media expenses are on the rise,” he said.

The US report said that Russia spends “$190 million a year on the distribution and dissemination of RT programming” alone.

It said RT was the most watched foreign news channel in the UK and that it beat US and British broadcasters, such as CNN and BBC, by a mile on YouTube.

Russia’s influence operations have also targeted other US allies, such as Sweden.

The Swedish Institute of International Affairs on Monday published a study on fake Russian news about purportedly leaked Swedish documents.

The “active measures” were designed “to hamper the target country’s ability to generate public support in pursuing its policies”, the study said.

Sir Julian King, the EU security commissioner, also told the Financial Times newspaper that there had been a 20 percent rise in attempts to hack the European Commission’s servers last year.

“Many institutions across Europe and more widely, and that includes the European Commission, are subject to a continuously increasing number of cyber-attacks from different sources,” he said, without naming Russia.

Russian influence operations also include funding for anti-EU political parties, creation of pseudo-NGOs in Europe, strategic business investments, military harassment of Nato assets, and threats of military action.

“It is almost brilliant. If you don't find it scary,” the EU source said, commenting on Russia’s tactics.

He said the US case showed that it was “critical that political leaders are not afraid to name the aggressor” to the European public.

“Germany and France should at least make it public that they know about Russia's activities; and that if they cross a certain line … they will pay for it. It is crucial that Russia is publicly named as the aggressor, that the audience is made aware about the Kremlin's actions,” he said.